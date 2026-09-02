Starlink Mobile is coming to Hungary and the Balkans

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SpaceX розробляє смартфон Starlink
Фото: Cheng Xin / Getty Images

Hungarian telecom and defence group 4iG Group and SpaceX signed agreements in Bastrop, Texas, to launch the Starlink Mobile satellite-to-phone service and secure Sovereign Solutions communications. The companies call it the first agreement of its kind in Europe, combining both directions in a single partnership model.

4iG Group Chairman and CEO Gellért Jászai signed for the company, while SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell signed on behalf of SpaceX. 4iG Group and SpaceX describe the combination as unique for the region. Deutsche Telekom and Starlink also agreed on satellite 5G connectivity for smartphones in Europe, signing their deal back in March. However, that service will not launch until 2028, and the agreement has no equivalent to Sovereign Solutions.

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Starlink Mobile connects directly to standard LTE-compatible phones without extra equipment. The technology will complement the networks of 4iG Group’s telecom operators in Hungary and the Western Balkans, a region that spans several countries in southeastern Europe. It targets areas with limited or no terrestrial coverage, including mountains and coastal waters. The service will also keep customers connected during emergencies and temporary network outages.

4iG Group will first launch the first-generation commercial service in Hungary and Albania. Both countries will join many markets worldwide where Starlink Mobile is already available to millions of users across six continents. The rollout timeline will depend on regulatory, technical, and commercial conditions in each market.

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The partnership will later add Starlink Mobile V2, the next-generation technology. It will run on SpaceX’s global priority rights to the 2 GHz spectrum band, enabling 5G non-terrestrial network capability—mobile connectivity delivered via satellite instead of ground towers. According to Shotwell, V2 will deliver high-speed broadband directly to mobile phones. Starlink Mobile V2 will launch in Hungary, Albania, Montenegro, and North Macedonia.

Under Sovereign Solutions, 4iG Space and Defence Technologies (4iG S&D) and SpaceX will develop an integrated service combining augmented satellite communications with end-to-end secure data transmission. The launch is scheduled for next year. The service will provide broadband connectivity and secure network infrastructure for national security needs.

The agreement aligns with 4iG Group’s existing profile spanning telecommunications, space and defence technologies. The Group is Hungary’s largest capital markets holding company in the sector, with shares listed on the Budapest Stock Exchange and a workforce of more than 11,000 employees.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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