TP-Link unveils its first consumer Wi-Fi 8 routers

TP-Link has unveiled its first lineup of next-generation home networking devices in Berlin at IFA 2026, reports TechRadar. Rather than chasing peak speed, the company focused on connection stability when many devices are connected or the signal is weak.

The Archer 9 Ultra is a tri-band router with combined speeds of up to 19 Gbps and 18 built-in antennas. TP-Link claims coverage of about 335 square meters, though the European version is rated at roughly 279 square meters. The router also gets a wired connection of up to 10 Gbps.

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The Deco 8 Ultra mesh system is built for larger homes. A three-unit kit supports three bands, including 6 GHz, with combined speeds rated at 22 Gbps in the US and 19 Gbps in Europe. TP-Link says a three-pack can cover up to 910 square meters and handle more than 200 connected devices at once.

The key difference in Wi-Fi 8 isn’t simply higher speed—it’s connection stability. The new standard is designed to better handle congested networks, interference from nearby devices, and weaker signals at range. TP-Link relies on its own StabilityEngine system for this. It dynamically allocates available bandwidth among connected gadgets and switches to a backup channel when the primary one becomes congested.

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That’s meant to reduce speed drops in networks packed with smartphones, computers, TVs, and smart-home devices. Additional technologies are also aimed at keeping connections more stable at the edge of the coverage area.

Buying such a router right now purely to get ahead on Wi-Fi 8 isn’t necessarily the obvious move. The underlying 802.11bn standard is still under development and hasn’t been finalized, and full Wi-Fi 8 client devices—smartphones, laptops—won’t arrive until later. Older gadgets running Wi-Fi 7 and earlier standards will keep working with the new routers but won’t get the full benefits of Wi-Fi 8.

TP-Link first announced its commercial Wi-Fi 8 lineup back in May 2026, when it introduced the Archer 8 platform and said it planned to launch its first devices in the fall. The company has now moved from that announcement to showing finished consumer models.

Pre-orders for the Archer 9 Ultra are expected to open on September 30 in select regions, with the Deco 8 Ultra arriving later. TP-Link also plans to expand its Wi-Fi 8 lineup with a portable Roam 8 router, signal boosters, and adapters. Pricing for the new devices hasn’t been disclosed yet.