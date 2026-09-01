Sony launches free Live TV service on PS5 with over 100 channels

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Live TV on PS5

Sony launched Live TV on PS5, a free service offering more than 100 TV channels, movies, series, anime, and sports programming on the PlayStation 5. A PlayStation Plus subscription is not required to watch, though the content includes ads.

As reported by The Verge, the service is already available to PS5 owners in the US. Canada will be the next country to get the service, though Sony has not announced an exact date.

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Live TV on PS5 runs on the FAST model—free, ad-supported streaming television. Alongside continuous linear channels, users get access to an on-demand video library, so movies, series, and anime can be watched anytime rather than only on a broadcast schedule.

To access it, players open the Media section on the PS5 home screen and select Live TV on PS5. Signing in with a PlayStation Network account is enough—no separate app needs to be installed.

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At launch, the service offers channels and programming from Amazon MGM Studios, ABC News, ESPN, FOX, NBCUniversal, Lionsgate, NASCAR, NFL, UFC, Spotify, and Crunchyroll. The sports section includes FOX Sports, NBC Sports Now, NASCAR, UFC, and the NFL Channel, which airs football programming, game replays, and game-day coverage around the clock. The news lineup includes ABC News Live, NBC News Now, FOX Weather, and LiveNOW from FOX.

Several channels are dedicated to anime titles, including Naruto, Sailor Moon, Hunter × Hunter, Death Note, My Hero Academia, and Black Clover. Crunchyroll built some of them specifically for Live TV on PS5. The new free lineup arrives as Sony has been trimming its paid library: this summer, the company pulled hundreds of movies and shows from the PlayStation Store after licenses expired.

The channel catalog varies by region and is expected to change over time. Sony says it plans to keep adding channels, themed collections, and live event coverage. The company is also considering launches in other countries but has not said whether the service will reach Europe or Ukraine.

Support for Sony Bravia TVs is planned by the end of 2026. Sony has not announced a Live TV launch for PlayStation 4.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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