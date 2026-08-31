Why Ukrtelecom is launching U Mobile — expert explains

The launch of virtual mobile operator U Mobile will not reshape Ukraine’s mobile market and will remain a niche product for existing customers of fixed-line incumbent Ukrtelecom. That is the view telecom expert and digital technology consultant Oleksandr Gluschenko shared with Mediasat.

Ukrtelecom announced its own virtual operator in late August 2026. On August 27 the company opened pre-orders for U Mobile SIM cards. The tariff range is called Simka. Customers can apply either for a standalone mobile plan or for the Optyka+Simka bundle of fiber and mobile.

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According to Gluschenko, the company should have launched such a bundle some twenty years ago. Back then Ukrtelecom was only starting to roll out fixed broadband over xDSL. Its mobile arm Utel was at that time the only holder of a 3G license in the country.

Today the operator runs an extensive backbone network and an xGPON fixed broadband network. Its fiber network passed 95,000 kilometers in the first half of 2026. Technical coverage reaches hundreds of thousands of households, including in small towns and villages. Dozens of rival providers work in the same areas, among them the big three mobile operators Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and lifecell. As a result, customers stopped being tied to a single provider long ago.

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That, the expert believes, is where the motive for the launch comes from. “The launch of U Mobile looks like a belated but logical attempt to protect its subscriber base from churn and to tie the customer to one more anchor service,” Gluschenko said. A customer who gets both services in one bundle switches fixed providers less often. For the company it is also a way to lift average revenue per user (ARPU).

What the expert does find debatable is the separate sub-brand, given that the group already owns mobile operator TriMob. Ukrtelecom already had a mobile asset, a license, and a track record on the market. It also had a subscriber base, however small. The logical question is why the company is building a new brand instead of relaunching TriMob. The old name may be too firmly associated with the outdated 3G era and may lack marketing potential, Gluschenko suggests. But a new brand means extra spending on positioning, marketing, sales channels and building customer trust.

He sees no competitive edge over the big three. “Nothing in particular. In a long-established and oversaturated mobile market, U Mobile is unlikely to offer anything fundamentally new compared with Kyivstar, Vodafone or lifecell,” he said. The target audience is first Ukrtelecom’s existing subscriber base. These are fixed broadband users on xDSL as well as on xPON and GPON.

The model itself is not new for Ukraine. According to Gluschenko, mobile subscribers effectively cross-subsidize fixed services. The operator sells a bundle for less than the two services would cost separately. It offsets the thinner margin on one service with revenue or customer loyalty on the other. The goal is not to earn on every SIM card, but to keep the household inside its ecosystem.

Several things may hold a U Mobile customer, the expert says. First, the mobile plus fixed broadband bundle, in which the two services cost noticeably less. Then unified billing and a single invoice for home internet and mobile service. The customer gets one account, one support line and one payment channel. Gluschenko also points to possible personal discounts for existing Ukrtelecom customers. These could come with a fiber connection, a migration from xDSL, continued use of fixed broadband, or access to the Megogo streaming service. A separate argument is calls over the internet (SIP and VoWiFi) during rolling power cuts or blackouts.

On network quality, coverage or technology leadership, however, U Mobile will not compete with the big three. As a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) it will depend on the host operator’s network. That will be felt most during possible blackouts or rolling power cuts. “So its real competitive advantage is not mobile service as such but the price of the bundle and the SIM card being tied to an existing Ukrtelecom fixed broadband service,” Gluschenko said.

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Fixed mobile convergence (FMC) is a long-established global standard in telecoms. In Ukraine the trend has for years been exploited by mobile operators themselves. They are actively building their own fiber and absorbing local fixed players such as Shtorm and LanTrace. Now, the expert notes, the reverse is happening. A large fixed-line player is moving into mobile territory for the second time in its history.

Amid the energy crisis and blackouts, the fiber plus SIM model looks particularly attractive. GPON broadband has become a critical basic need for Ukrainians because it does not depend on the power grid. With a power bank for the router and the optical terminal (ONT), the connection at home keeps working for hours. Ukrtelecom intends to combine mobile service with GPON broadband in convergent bundles. If the operator guarantees stable GPON at home and adds mobile service in the same package at an attractive price, that is a strong argument in its favor, Gluschenko believes. Convergent services such as corporate or home IP telephony based on a mobile number could strengthen that position.

At the same time the expert has no illusions about customers switching. A mass move away from the big three for the sake of a new SIM card will not happen, he says. “An FMC bundle works as a magnet in one direction only. The customer chooses a good, power-resilient fixed provider, and mobile service becomes a pleasant and financially attractive add-on,” he explained.

The strategic context of mergers and acquisitions should not be discounted either. A fixed-line operator with an integrated base of active mobile subscribers and a working FMC model can be sold for far more than a classic internet provider. Gluschenko recalls that structures of Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov have repeatedly exited non-core assets easily when an attractive offer appeared. “Ukrtelecom may well expect a similar scenario if one of the big three offers a decent price for such a ready convergent business,” the expert said.

He does not forecast tectonic shifts or the collapse of the big three’s oligopoly. Ukraine’s mobile market has long been oversaturated, with SIM penetration above 120-130%. The population has shrunk because of the war, and operators fight fiercely for every subscriber. Gluschenko calls U Mobile a classic niche, complementary product. Its primary task is to serve Ukrtelecom’s current customer base. That means the B2C home broadband segment and B2B clients buying turnkey corporate solutions.

On the potential subscriber base the expert is cautious. “If the project attracts up to 100,000 active subscribers in two or three years, that would be a colossal success for the Ukrainian MVNO model,” he said. For Ukrtelecom’s financial results such subscribers would become a tangible safety cushion. They would also drive gross revenue growth.

Returning to the old brand is a dead end, in his view. TriMob historically evolved through the Utel and Mobilnyi OGO brands. Gluschenko considers it a technological and marketing relic of the early 2010s. The project was once built around an exclusive UMTS 3G license, the only one in the country. The purpose was obvious—to sell itself at a high price to one of the big three or to attract a large outside investor. But after 2015 all key operators fully launched 3G and later 4G. TriMob instantly lost its uniqueness and any commercial appeal. It later gave up its frequencies and turned into a virtual operator running on someone else’s network.

In the public mind the brand is associated with the long-gone era of USB modems. Most current users have never heard of an operator with such a patchwork of names. Moreover, repositioning, a large-scale rebrand and an attempt to clean up the reputation of an old product with a 60,000-strong base often cost more than launching a new brand from scratch. U Mobile instead offers a fresh visual language and a simple, clear Simka range. It is built around smartphones, modern tariffs and direct integration with Ukrtelecom’s digital services and fiber broadband.

Legally and technically, TriMob can remain a license holder and a numbering resource. It can also serve as the operational foundation for the MVNO scheme inside the group. “But in terms of the market, public positioning and sales, going out under the U Mobile brand is the only right decision, one that allows a dialogue with the customer to be built from a clean sheet,” Gluschenko concluded.